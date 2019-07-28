California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Oshkosh (OSK) Position; Tobam Boosted By $813,456 Its Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 22.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 35,574 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock declined 2.88%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 125,739 shares with $9.45 million value, down from 161,313 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 467,855 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85

Tobam increased Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) stake by 84.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 6,456 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Tobam holds 14,135 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 7,679 last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $9.33B valuation. The stock decreased 17.60% or $27.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 4.42M shares traded or 504.94% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was sold by HELEN SUZANNE L on Monday, February 11.

Tobam decreased Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 10,651 shares to 6,092 valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 31,600 shares and now owns 46,200 shares. Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.4% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nordea Investment holds 0.02% or 58,330 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 0.16% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 1,207 shares. Smithfield Communications owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0.03% or 447,064 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,958 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 273,681 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 4,335 shares. Stoneridge Inv Lc has 0.75% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 49,440 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 28,619 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mohawk Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R., worth $393,521. On Wednesday, February 13 Sagehorn David M. sold $2.31 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 29,200 shares. Cortina Ignacio A sold 5,000 shares worth $373,300. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Jones Wilson R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Convergence Invest Partners Llc reported 21,895 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 95,658 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,926 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 11,140 shares. Moreover, Pnc has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation invested 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Jefferies Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.55% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 5,516 shares or 0% of the stock. 184,200 are owned by Mairs &. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 12,000 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited holds 338,930 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Fmr Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 31. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

