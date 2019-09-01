California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Ladder Cap (LADR) Stake by $449,055 as Share Price Declined; Valinor Management Holds Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 536,470 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26M, up from 528,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 26,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 146,738 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 173,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 695,925 shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has 2,263 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 24,220 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 18,360 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 14 shares. American Century owns 299,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 306,362 were reported by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 2,770 are owned by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co holds 83,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,088 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0.06% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Zacks Management reported 329,028 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stifel stated it has 194,798 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 158,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Research holds 91,286 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 166,961 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $111.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares to 367,600 shares, valued at $58.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 129,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,106 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

