California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed By $2.86 Million Its Leggett Platt (LEG) Stake; Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Leggett Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 18.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 68,002 shares as Leggett Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 309,405 shares with $13.06 million value, down from 377,407 last quarter. Leggett Platt Inc now has $5.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.05M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle has $4.75 highest and $1.5000 lowest target. $3.13’s average target is 384.00% above currents $0.6467 stock price. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland on Thursday, June 13. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) latest ratings:

13/06/2019 Broker: Northland Rating: Outperform New Target: $1.5000 Reinitiate

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 674,104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 226,800 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Farmers National Bank reported 500 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.25% or 846,345 shares in its portfolio. Starr Communication holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 3,989 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.11% or 10,927 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verity Verity Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 21 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 51,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 590,774 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 39,475 shares. Of Vermont has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 37,777 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 403,457 shares.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Leggett & Platt’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 54,927 shares to 1.59M valued at $82.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kratos Defense Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 26,659 shares and now owns 354,359 shares. Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 62.45 million shares or 4.40% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com reported 25,289 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.25M shares. Par Capital Mngmt Inc reported 28.98M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,676 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 40,943 shares. State Street reported 74,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Com stated it has 86,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Jefferies Lc holds 0% or 328,200 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 124,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 321,010 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 3.10 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 39,370 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 65,061 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 1.20M shares.

More notable recent Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intersect ENT Is Down Big Today – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intersect ENT (XENT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Eagle Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 2.98% or $0.0187 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6467. About 147,982 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has declined 68.84% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 09/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS WILL GET $150 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CO’S NEW SECOND-LIEN NOTES DUE JUNE 30, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Announces $150M Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners; 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE 4Q ADJ EBITDA $19.7M, EST. $18.9M; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment: Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chmn; 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS PLANS TO FILE ITS 2017 FORM 10-K ON OR BEFORE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOSH MARKS CEO; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – CO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO REPAY FULL $78 MLN PRINCIPAL BALANCE ON CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chairman of Global Eagle Entertainment; 28/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $68,400 activity. Marks Joshua bought $10,900 worth of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) on Friday, May 17. 50,000 shares valued at $57,500 were bought by LEDDY JEFFREY A on Friday, May 17.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.03 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.