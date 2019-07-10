California Public Employees Retirement System Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Boosted by $554,596 as Stock Rose; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lowered Position by $2.12 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 19,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 36,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 344,890 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 117,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 938,904 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,311 shares to 172,792 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Shares for $5.28 million were bought by Vintage Capital Management LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,420 are held by Systematic Financial Mngmt L P. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). 30,553 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 18,920 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). State Street owns 369,634 shares. Principal Group reported 104,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Llc reported 4,164 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 901 shares. Century holds 495,890 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares to 449,526 shares, valued at $19.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,184 shares, and has risen its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.12M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Fincl Bank reported 16,137 shares stake. Victory holds 0.16% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 3.80M shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated owns 898 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has 353,076 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 117,616 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 37,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 99,988 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 21,484 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 35,074 shares. 10,052 were accumulated by World Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Natixis Advsr Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,728 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 66,687 shares. Moreover, Shelton Management has 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 296 shares.