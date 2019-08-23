California Public Employees Retirement System Stake in Lennox International (LII) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Invesco LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Otter Tail (OTTR) as Share Price Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 76,990 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, up from 72,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 249,348 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 12,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 56,494 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 69,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 61,827 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sleeping Well At Night With Otter Tail – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Accredited accumulated 12,967 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 360,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). North Star Mngmt holds 2,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Vermont-based Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 8,100 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 943,000 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 36,249 shares to 71,357 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 5.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Muni Income Opp Trst (OIA).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.