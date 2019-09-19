California Public Employees Retirement System Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Has Decreased by $600,784; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 41,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.15M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 2.85 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 37,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 358,014 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, down from 395,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 518,637 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incrementa; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 63.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSH’s profit will be $31.97M for 20.14 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology’s IHSR-1616AB-01 Tapped as Electronics Industry Awards 2019 Finalist – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology’s New Screw Terminal Aluminum Capacitors Offer 10 % Higher Capacitance and Better Ripple Current Handling Per Given Can Size – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 20,893 shares stake. 72 are owned by One Trading Ltd Partnership. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 25,581 shares. Walthausen And Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 844,767 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company accumulated 41,719 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited owns 239,383 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 13,045 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 135,558 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 826,975 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 246,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Ameriprise Financial owns 911,654 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 193,570 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group A (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,243 shares to 74,835 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 77,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 473,274 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.33M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & reported 2,910 shares stake. Daiwa Grp Inc has 151,385 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 3,521 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.17 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.46% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). J Goldman And Lp holds 256,517 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania Communications stated it has 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,830 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 858 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,918 are held by Citizens & Northern. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,726 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 81,550 shares to 157,879 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,488 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).