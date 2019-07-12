California Public Employees Retirement System Position in Radian Group (RDN) Boosted by $2.35 Million; Phocas Financial Cut Its Position in Public Storage (PSA) by $390,600

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 117,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 449,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 1.05 million shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 923,153 shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A by 503,974 shares to 731,207 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. by 269,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage: When You Need A Little More Room – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kiplinger’s Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees July Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Public Storage. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storage A Safe Store Of Value? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $464.57 million for 23.54 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Perfect ‘Needle-In-A-Haystack’ Trade – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radian increases size of and prices senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Radian Executes Mortgage Insurance Industry’s First Simultaneous ILN and XOL Reinsurance Placement – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Radian Group (RDN) Said to Have Held Deal Talks with Investor Group, Not in Active Takeover Talks – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radian Partners with Ellie Mae’s TQL to Offer Mortgage Insurance to Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 787,200 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 556,462 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 3.73 million are held by Prudential. Clearbridge Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Axa accumulated 593,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.01% or 1.35 million shares. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 150,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 62,065 shares. 5,384 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 60,400 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested in 0.04% or 195,100 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.64M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.