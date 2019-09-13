California Public Employees Retirement System Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Lowered by $6.55 Million; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 3,251 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 20,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 313,672 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.35M, down from 333,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $363.68. About 688,037 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 12,741 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp invested in 47,467 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 17,122 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi has invested 0.17% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2,054 shares. Meridian Mgmt Com reported 1.18% stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Co invested in 8,281 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,915 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. City Hldgs holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd stated it has 3,861 shares. 3,347 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,473 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 172 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.18 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4,997 shares to 24,125 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Omx Group/The (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 95,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 861,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66M for 10.07 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

