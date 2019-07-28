California Public Employees Retirement System Maintains Stake in Universal Health Services B (UHS); Walleye Trading Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) (ANF) Has Boosted by $5.05 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Health Services B (UHS) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 50,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 605,044 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.94 million, up from 554,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Universal Health Services B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.96M shares traded or 340.60% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) (ANF) by 212.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 186,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,800 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 1.41M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abercrombie & Fitch Rating Reflects Recovery in Hollister, Abercrombie Brands; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Reader Demand Rises; Options Volume High; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Closing Up to 60 Stores in U.S. in FY18 Through Lease Expirations; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH TO BB-/STABLE FROM BB-/NEGATIVE -; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – IS TARGETING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $130 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $1.16 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19,605 shares to 515,432 shares, valued at $51.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 24,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,424 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,881 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,520 shares. 9,152 are held by Capital Planning Advsr Lc. Element Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 15,250 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 4.56M shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,509 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Korea Invest invested in 66,875 shares. 14,190 are held by Natixis Advsr Lp. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.09% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 1.49M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 59,468 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 903 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 65,500 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc (Call) by 121,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has 7,688 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com owns 65,729 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 43,281 shares stake. Trexquant Investment LP reported 22,088 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 31,386 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 8,807 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.05% or 86,828 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Incorporated has 529,105 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 526,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 118,571 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

