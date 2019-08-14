California Public Employees Retirement System Maintains Stake in Travelzoo (TZOO); United Technologies (UTX) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $512,000 as Share Price Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 2.13 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 96,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The institutional investor held 198,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 101,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Travelzoo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 39,595 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,858 shares. 14,500 were reported by Tt. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,365 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Korea Inv has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 229,223 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Iowa-based At Bankshares has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 431,739 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Automobile Association holds 0.3% or 907,494 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bokf Na accumulated 74,492 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 157,696 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Co owns 3,011 shares. Capital World stated it has 192,300 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 949,474 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru Co stated it has 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 20,000 shares to 362,000 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 21,686 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 222,060 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 4,590 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 64,870 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 83,954 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 579 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Aqr Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd reported 25,708 shares. Sei Investments holds 26,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 457,612 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2,796 shares stake. D E Shaw And Co holds 0% or 10,324 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 7,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $4.74 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander bought 6,000 shares worth $78,047.