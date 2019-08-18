California Public Employees Retirement System Lowered Stake in Textron (TXT) by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Position

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 28,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 608,383 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.82M, down from 637,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 3.26 million shares traded or 107.00% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 26,305 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 885 are owned by Washington Trust Bancshares. Silver Point Cap Ltd Partnership holds 13.46M shares or 33.7% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25,525 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy owns 635,449 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nokota Lp owns 2.09% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.87 million shares. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 11,837 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California-based Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Textron Aviation clears FAA hurdle toward Longitude certification – Wichita Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Slideshow: See the best-known brands in Kansas – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Textron, Nu Skin Enterprises, and Ericsson Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wichita Learjet deliveries flat in Q2, Bombardier parent stumbles on rail business – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.2% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 356,165 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 14,676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 281,920 were reported by First Tru Advisors L P. 7,438 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 12,270 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 572,621 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability has 21,310 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.89% or 56,167 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,912 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 4,200 shares.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.90M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.