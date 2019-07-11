California Public Employees Retirement System Lifted Synopsys (SNPS) Position; Sypris Solutions Has 0.13 Sentiment

Sypris Solutions Inc (SYPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 1 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold their positions in Sypris Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.01 million shares, down from 2.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sypris Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 23.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 176,097 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 19.44%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 932,505 shares with $107.38 million value, up from 756,408 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $21.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 21,444 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Guyasuta Inv Inc accumulated 2,215 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 17,860 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Company invested in 24,586 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hl Fincl Svcs Lc owns 7,543 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Maverick Cap stated it has 0.7% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amica Mutual has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Destination Wealth holds 0.04% or 6,537 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 17,000 shares. Sei Commerce holds 0.05% or 118,360 shares. Colony Gru has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 920,243 shares. 6.46M are owned by State Street Corporation.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IC Compiler II 2019 Extends Runtime and QoR Leadership with 2X Faster Throughput and 10% Lower Total Power – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) stake by 54,861 shares to 303,327 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 21,817 shares and now owns 247,401 shares. Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 21. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $16.70 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

