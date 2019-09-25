California Public Employees Retirement System Lifted Its Holding in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by $8.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.90 Million as Share Value Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 74,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 554,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.36M, up from 480,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.67. About 1.16M shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 66,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 466,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67 million, down from 532,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 183,490 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 16,432 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bancshares & Tru reported 121 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 107 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc has 33,521 shares. 6,400 are held by Security Natl. Moreover, Haverford Tru Co has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Howe And Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Chem Retail Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,417 shares. Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Co holds 14,992 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 7,054 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 177,416 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19,192 shares to 139,799 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,030 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Invest in Telecommunications – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.96% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Texas Yale Cap accumulated 23,000 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.15% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 33,536 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 296,596 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.02% or 1,476 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 3,100 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 51,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,731 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 13,003 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 33,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 136,909 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 595,752 shares.