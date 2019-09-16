California Public Employees Retirement System Lifted Holding in Take Two Interactive Softwre (TTWO) by $1.36 Million; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder American National Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $960,925

American National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 7,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,477 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, down from 67,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Take Two Interactive Softwre (TTWO) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 12,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 127,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51 million, up from 115,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Take Two Interactive Softwre for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.92M shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 50,649 shares to 155,581 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 13,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,926 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

