California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Saia (SAIA); Country Club Trust Company Decreased Holding in Nike (NKE) by $361,620 as Share Price Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 52,998 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 388,889 shares traded or 81.90% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 25,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.15 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 6,794 shares to 16,372 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,327 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdonald Invsts Ca holds 852,631 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Caprock owns 15,388 shares. Gould Asset Llc Ca invested in 3,693 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 30,658 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 761,216 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 0.55% or 6,011 shares. Leonard Green And Lp stated it has 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Montag A And Incorporated reported 40,559 shares. Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harvest Capital Mngmt has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). St Johns Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,924 shares. Moreover, Personal Advsrs has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,692 shares. 220,298 are held by Friess Associate Limited Liability. Armistice Capital Limited stated it has 0.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 59,641 shares to 210,579 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 37,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,169 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.