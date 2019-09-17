California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Ladder Cap (LADR); Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $2.43 Million as Stock Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 69,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 476,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 406,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 740,816 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 26,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 173,376 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, up from 146,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 46,643 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp owns 5.46 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 2.80 million shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs holds 0.16% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Invest Limited Com holds 10,824 shares. Eqis Cap stated it has 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.11% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 15.45M shares. Pl Ltd Liability Co reported 191,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.23% or 851,248 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd owns 50,415 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru reported 514 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bb&T Securities Limited Co invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Nomura has 1.60 million shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 1.57M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 28,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 10,081 shares. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Usa Portformulas Corp reported 3,075 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Yorktown And Research owns 137,520 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 39,565 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com invested in 244,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marathon Asset Mngmt Lp reported 292,740 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Boston Prns reported 0% stake.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 39,026 shares to 151,324 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 589,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).