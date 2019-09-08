California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holding in Wintrust Financial (WTFC); 3M Company (MMM) Holder Cubic Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 33,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 132,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 242,659 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Acquires Chicago Deferred Exchange Company Nasdaq:WTFC – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 16,920 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 531,211 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 988,775 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.04% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 14,608 shares. Advsr Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). 125,500 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd Co. 107,079 are held by Phocas Corporation. Arizona State Retirement has 40,575 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 264,260 shares. 5,896 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. American, a New York-based fund reported 112,696 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 77,340 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $32.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 698,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Lc reported 250 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware reported 1,266 shares stake. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 1,280 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt owns 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.80 million shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 1,575 shares. Regent Inv Management Llc holds 7,264 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,108 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perkins Coie has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,305 are held by Investec Asset Management North America. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com owns 411,483 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 34,770 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability holds 1,140 shares. Cordasco Network reported 160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 2.18M shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.