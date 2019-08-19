California Public Employees Retirement System Holds Stake in Boston Properties (BXP); As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped Holding

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 101,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 780,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.44 million, up from 679,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 567,428 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 3,625 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 368,819 shares. Somerset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 500 shares. Srs Invest Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Lee Danner And Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 158,492 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 2,384 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.43% or 11,668 shares. Burt Wealth has 5,189 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,670 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,641 shares. 21,026 were accumulated by Cibc Natl Bank Usa. Capital Mngmt Associate has invested 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 3,278 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 218,390 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 129,590 shares. Lmr Partners Llp owns 1,509 shares. 2,166 were reported by Federated Pa. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Northern Trust Corp reported 2.60M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Motco has 2,752 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 1,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 25,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 349,939 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Aqr Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 44,528 shares stake.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verso Corp by 14,308 shares to 68,507 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 23,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,975 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).