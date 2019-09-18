California Public Employees Retirement System Holding in Terreno Realty (TRNO) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Baxter International (BAX) Position by $37.92 Million; Share Price Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 468,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.36 million, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 1.81M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 10,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 80,357 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 70,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 219,636 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Asking price for downtown Brooklyn building is $12 million – New York Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Adds Independent Director, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files Annual 2018 Financial Statements – Business Wire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corp.: A Focussed Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Us reported 1.53M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1.80M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 68,822 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lincluden Mgmt Limited invested in 0.16% or 50,474 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co reported 0.4% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 24,160 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 9,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco reported 2.00M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company reported 587,586 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Sterling Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% or 23,709 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Heitman Real Estate Lc has 598,536 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Gp reported 0.09% stake.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co by 2,114 shares to 32,550 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 26.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 29,919 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $185.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 52,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.