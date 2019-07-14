California Public Employees Retirement System Has Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $14.27 Million; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) Has Increased by $440,496

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 134,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.48M, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 80.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,813 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 4,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 885,256 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 was made by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was sold by Flessner Kyle M. $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Van Haren Julie. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,310 shares to 79,470 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 9,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,584 shares, and cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ORIT).

