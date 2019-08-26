California Public Employees Retirement System Has Upped By $38.94 Million Its Cognizant Tech Solutions A (CTSH) Stake; Clearone (CLRO) Has 0.83 Sentiment

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Cognizant Tech Solutions A (CTSH) stake by 18.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 540,889 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions A (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 3.43M shares with $248.78M value, up from 2.89 million last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions A now has $33.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Clearone Inc (CLRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.42, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 5 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 6 sold and trimmed holdings in Clearone Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 862,065 shares, up from 780,586 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clearone Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 19.80% above currents $60 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fincl Management holds 1.66% or 191,281 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hendershot Incorporated owns 150,700 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 378,921 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie. The New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lenox Wealth owns 1,102 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.16% or 1.70M shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 52,685 shares. 24.29 million are held by Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 2.79M shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fosun Ltd invested in 0.21% or 46,250 shares. Scotia Capital holds 72,252 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Barrett Business Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) stake by 6,065 shares to 32,527 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Istar Financial Inc (NYSE:STAR) stake by 38,959 shares and now owns 257,057 shares. Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was reduced too.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in ClearOne, Inc. for 31,645 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 50,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 60,734 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,899 shares.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 1,389 shares traded. ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) has declined 37.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRO News: 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Loss/Shr 43c; 26/04/2018 – ClearOne Announces Compliance with NASDAQ; 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 08/03/2018 – ClearOne Showcases Industry-Leading Line of Solutions at Enterprise Connect 2018; 11/05/2018 – CLEARONE INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gold Can Get To 5 Year Highs If It Can Clear One Technical Hurdle: FuninUSA; 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Rev $9.26M; 10/04/2018 – ClearOne Receives NASDAQ Deficiency Notification Letter; 06/03/2018 ClearOne Awarded New Patent Relating to Echo Cancellation with Beamforming Microphone Arrays; 20/04/2018 – DJ ClearOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLRO)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $53,086 activity.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.95 million. The firm offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices.