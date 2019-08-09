California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Trex Company (TREX) Holding by $449,875 as Market Value Rose; Decatur Capital Management Raised Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $3.01 Million; Stock Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 7,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 190,170 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, down from 197,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 244,903 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.73. About 1.66 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 18,974 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 6,602 are held by Jefferies Ltd. Navellier Associate accumulated 54,946 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Fiera has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 49,896 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 15,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.49M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware accumulated 0% or 686 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 15,249 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Cornerstone Inc accumulated 25 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 20,269 shares to 111,891 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 477,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Marine Group Inc (NYSE:ORN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 83,000 shares. Allstate holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,861 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 15,326 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 82,473 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2.98M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company holds 102,328 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 93 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 65,253 were reported by Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Aperio Group Incorporated Lc has 0.12% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 399,423 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Everence Capital holds 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 9,190 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.04% or 318,275 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 89,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

