California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Flowserve (FLS) Position by $2.48 Million; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shares Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 64,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 209,047 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38 million, up from 144,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 117,009 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 242,650 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, down from 290,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.03 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 21.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.22% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Amalgamated Bank stated it has 28,605 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 59,344 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 81,852 shares. Smithfield holds 0.01% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Central Comml Bank holds 0% or 345 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Llc owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 28,480 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 10,512 shares. Stifel has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Strs Ohio reported 6,887 shares stake. Korea Invest accumulated 1,100 shares. Nordea Inv reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 2.54M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Prns accumulated 0.04% or 7,951 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 10,196 shares to 197,211 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 12,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).