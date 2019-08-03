California Public Employees Retirement System Has Raised Its Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) Position by $21.82 Million; Stock Price Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Bessemer Group Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 1,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 12,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 73,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 305,419 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.46 million, up from 231,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $334.86. About 193,530 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Raymond James holds 45,897 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com holds 3,235 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 0.03% or 10,584 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 18,355 shares. Provise Grp Inc Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,056 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund reported 981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Aviva Public Limited holds 18,307 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.34% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,030 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 10,609 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 352,620 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Argent Trust invested in 0.12% or 3,796 shares. New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12,671 shares to 122,710 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 141,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (NYSEMKT:TMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 86,247 were reported by Cibc Ww Inc. United Cap Advisers Ltd has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yorktown Mgmt & owns 1,400 shares. Albion Gp Ut invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aviva Public Limited invested in 186,027 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc reported 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiera Capital invested in 0% or 2,696 shares. Coatue Management Lc invested in 6.15% or 2.09 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 11,642 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 549,812 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mairs & has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Old Dominion Cap Management Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,557 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.