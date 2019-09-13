California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Position in Packaging Of America (PKG) by $1.57 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Rose While Soros Fund Management Decreased Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 17,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $265.63. About 328,124 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 16,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 197,614 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.84 million, down from 214,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 783,963 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 470,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,500 are owned by Bp Public Limited Co. Tekla Management Lc owns 17,886 shares. Blackrock Inc has 3.61 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 14,027 shares. 181,689 were reported by Glenview Management Ltd Co. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 577,090 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 37,097 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,605 shares. Css Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,900 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.33% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Covington reported 50 shares.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 17.29 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $187.56M for 14.01 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 47,777 shares to 463,494 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co A (NYSE:NYT) by 26,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solut (NYSE:BFAM).

