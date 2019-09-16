California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Holding by $2.07 Million; Share Price Declined; First Republic Investment Management Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 57,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 281,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, down from 339,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 1.65M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 79,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 317,121 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.63 million, up from 238,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 3.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 178,695 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $114.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 86,204 shares to 256,453 shares, valued at $28.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).