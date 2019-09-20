California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Newmont Mining (NEM) Position; Oracle (ORCL) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 84.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 2.89M shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 6.34 million shares with $243.78M value, up from 3.44 million last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $32.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 2.84 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 9.96% above currents $54.04 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $56 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Thursday, June 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. See Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.28 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 10.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold Oracle Corporation shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.42% or 17,761 shares. Gladius Capital Management Lp reported 55,150 shares. Schnieders Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,103 are held by Parthenon Ltd Liability Co. 17,240 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Olstein Capital Management Lp invested in 89,000 shares. Wade G W And Inc holds 0.06% or 11,799 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kempen Management Nv has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 24,937 were accumulated by Country Club Tru Na. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Art Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 87,320 shares. First Comml Bank invested in 0.16% or 40,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Management Inc has invested 8.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,895 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co. Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership reported 7,873 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.18% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 43,248 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 3.58M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 86,966 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 97 shares. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 1,817 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ironwood Fincl Llc invested in 0% or 47 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 731,132 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 373 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,202 shares. 810 are owned by M&R Cap Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.24 million shares. 1.27 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Sherwin Williams Co/The (NYSE:SHW) stake by 5,791 shares to 147,534 valued at $67.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) stake by 15,833 shares and now owns 33,733 shares. Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) was reduced too.