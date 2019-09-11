California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Trinity Industries (TRN) Holding by $1.44 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 727,821 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 68,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 359,992 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 291,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 48,631 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Net $40.2M; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 14,948 shares to 180,583 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 37,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,169 shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,373 shares to 42,271 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

