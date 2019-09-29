California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Total System Services (TSS) Position; Heartland Express (HTLD) Has 1.28 Sentiment

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Total System Services Inc (TSS) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 137,310 shares as Total System Services Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1.21M shares with $155.51 million value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. Total System Services Inc now has $23.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 32,072 shares to 287,853 valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 640,980 shares. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $128.67’s average target is -3.45% below currents $133.27 stock price. Total System Services had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15800 target in Monday, August 5 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity. On Monday, September 16 JOHNSON JOIA M bought $100,278 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 745 shares.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 21.68 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $20.50 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

