California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Position; Shorts at SEMBCORP MARINE LTD SHS (SMBMF) Lowered By 2.52%

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) stake by 47.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 322,890 shares as Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN)’s stock declined 2.93%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 999,338 shares with $17.27M value, up from 676,448 last quarter. Compania De Minas Buenaventu now has $4.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 1.25M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD SHS (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. SMBMF’s SI was 5.98M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 6.13M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 59757 days are for SEMBCORP MARINE LTD SHS (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)’s short sellers to cover SMBMF’s short positions. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the repair, refurbishment, retrofitting, life-extension, upgrading, and conversion of vessels, marine and offshore structures, LNG and LPG gas carriers, cruise ships, ferries, mega-yachts, floating production vessels, MODUs, tankers, containers, and cargo ships, as well as offers jumboization and dejumboization solutions.

