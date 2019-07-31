California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 642,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.12M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.18 million, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 13.88 million shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,999 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 32,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $299.96. About 2.35M shares traded or 107.71% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura owns 2.81M shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisory Services Net Ltd accumulated 28,894 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 41,168 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Family Mngmt Corporation has 17,396 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance Corp, a New York-based fund reported 32,544 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank & reported 57,207 shares. Landscape Mgmt holds 51,633 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust reported 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 4.92M shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 7,628 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Republic Management invested in 0.19% or 753,858 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 117,127 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.66% or 14.74M shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 12,607 shares to 227,323 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,375 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie has 16,277 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 121,660 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Saturna Capital, Washington-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 26,830 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.74% or 658,211 shares. Financial Counselors Inc stated it has 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 34,594 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma owns 613,027 shares. Notis has invested 0.92% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). World Asset Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 9,456 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 247,536 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).