California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted By $428,840 Its American States Water Co (AWR) Position; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund Has 1.46 Sentiment

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 19 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 cut down and sold holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The funds in our database reported: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased American States Water Co (AWR) stake by 13.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 6,040 shares as American States Water Co (AWR)’s stock rose 10.34%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 52,418 shares with $3.74 million value, up from 46,378 last quarter. American States Water Co now has $2.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 163,714 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 289,172 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 1,400 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 4,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 15,893 were reported by Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 28,074 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company reported 161,613 shares. 5,400 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Da Davidson & Co holds 84,770 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $42,150 activity. TANG EVA G had sold 600 shares worth $42,150 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AWR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 5,514 shares to 90,277 valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) stake by 14,871 shares and now owns 303,646 shares. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $287.39 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.48 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 9,697 shares traded. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) has risen 11.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,252 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 919,299 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 846,339 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 56,050 shares.