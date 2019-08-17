California Public Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Stake in Crane Co (CR) by $320,796 as Stock Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 3,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 138,408 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 142,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 224,925 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 45,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 69,248 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 114,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 127,986 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $43.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 316,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Llc owns 5,404 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,042 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 46,973 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 331,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 10,275 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc holds 604,225 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Fiduciary Communications invested in 4,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,673 shares stake. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 2,702 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 3,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 55,825 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Crane Co. Declares Third Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crane Co (CR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.93M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 313,206 shares to 355,437 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,183 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 922,086 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications accumulated 0.08% or 429,043 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 120,494 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 2.57 million shares. 771,772 are held by Fincl Advisers Lc. 234,189 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Winfield Assoc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Morgan Stanley reported 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 300,000 were reported by Jbf Capital Inc. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 1.70 million shares. Chemical Comml Bank invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Df Dent And owns 10,311 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 39,459 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.