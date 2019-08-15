California Public Employees Retirement System Has Decreased By $2.45 Million Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position; Independent Bank Has 0.97 Sentiment

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 37,706 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 74,815 shares with $4.91 million value, down from 112,521 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $7.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 150,627 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 57 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 59 sold and reduced their stock positions in Independent Bank Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 17.82 million shares, up from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $440.32 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 11.4% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation for 1.83 million shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 110,252 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 232,420 shares.

