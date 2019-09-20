California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding in Southwest Gas (SWX) by $428,446 as Share Price Rose; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Carderock Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.05 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Corp (SWX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 83,527 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, down from 88,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Southwest Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 182,557 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 26,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 218,187 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 24,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Ltd has invested 0.1% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 2,736 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.12% or 690,497 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 4,988 shares. The New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 2,500 are held by Cutter & Communications Brokerage. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Aperio Grp Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 42,910 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.04% or 267,104 shares. Contravisory Investment Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 2,004 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21 million for 81.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 36,853 shares to 149,264 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 69,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Gas: Unique Utility With Dual Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Gas to buy Linetec for $336M, launches 3.1M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,696 shares to 41,777 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,458 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).