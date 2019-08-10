California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Holding in Host Hotels Resorts (HST) as Market Value Declined; Cambridge Financial Group Boosted Nike (NKE) Stake by $1.07 Billion

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc (HST) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 168,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Host Hotels Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 11.82 million shares traded or 89.12% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 12,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 billion, up from 59,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Lc holds 0.67% or 32,790 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 13,922 are owned by Eastern National Bank. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 8,873 were accumulated by Of Virginia Va. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 1.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Montag A & Associates has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alps Advisors reported 0.02% stake. The Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc has 1.71M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 943,841 were reported by Omers Administration. Barclays Pcl has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.13 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc holds 2.04% or 173,474 shares. Hartford Inc holds 5,394 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Lululemon a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 07, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nike pumps up its tech muscle with acquisition of Celect data firm – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Weâ€™ve Seen This Movie Before – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 13,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation owns 66,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,352 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 5,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc holds 50,297 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc reported 613,837 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 52,644 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial Corp has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 260 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 2.03 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 1.09M were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 923,533 shares. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,886 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 182,221 shares.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “NB Marriott Sells for $78M – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 531,844 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $264.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).