California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Avnet (AVT) Stake; Columbia Banking System (COLB) SI Increased By 5.16%

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 25,122 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 4.04%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 338,499 shares with $14.68M value, down from 363,621 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $4.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 426,458 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) had an increase of 5.16% in short interest. COLB’s SI was 2.77 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.16% from 2.64M shares previously. With 268,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)’s short sellers to cover COLB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 237,964 shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. Shares for $8,433 were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Monday, July 1. 143 shares valued at $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1. 173 shares valued at $5,633 were bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Tivo Corp stake by 48,734 shares to 257,318 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) stake by 40,567 shares and now owns 141,785 shares. Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Avnet (NYSE:AVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avnet has $5000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 16.47% above currents $41.64 stock price. Avnet had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of AVT in report on Friday, August 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $64.24M for 16.02 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.