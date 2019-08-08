California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Its Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Position by $728,000; Valuation Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.35 Million; Share Price Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 84.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 113,702 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 61,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 268,921 shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 34,778 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 23,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 389,733 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $80.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) by 129,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,365 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 583,679 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 142,867 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,897 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 0% or 88,300 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 113,702 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8,239 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company holds 472,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 616,747 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 42,640 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 14,134 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.90 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 7,813 shares to 7,339 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,416 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).