California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Its Holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by $78.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Position by $703,600 as Stock Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 174,425 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299.93 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 510,862 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock or 6,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 182,640 are held by Brown Advisory. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 45,268 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Atria Ltd owns 48,160 shares. 223,207 are owned by Fincl Counselors Inc. Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 1.67 million are held by Citadel Advsr Lc. Curbstone Fin Corporation holds 6,500 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Woodley Farra Manion holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,772 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 695,759 shares. Central Financial Bank Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 0.1% or 48,513 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 61,385 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 239,470 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 85,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,163 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares to 20,710 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,690 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 273,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Gp owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trellus Mgmt Co Ltd Liability holds 0.7% or 89,000 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Company invested in 33,386 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 222,771 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc reported 13,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 16,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 16,750 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). S Squared Tech Ltd has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Washington accumulated 1.02 million shares or 2.14% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 309,411 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 28,163 shares in its portfolio. North Run Cap Limited Partnership reported 670,000 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings.