California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake; Blackrock Muniholdings Fund (MHD)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 9,217 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 190,099 shares with $16.47M value, up from 180,882 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.49. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 11 sold and reduced their stock positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 699,104 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. Brown Advisory accumulated 16,446 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 38,400 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 48,852 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 19,501 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0.01% or 101,963 shares. Asset stated it has 4,014 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 4,358 were reported by Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Johnson Finance Group has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,857 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,517 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 86,894 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 0.09% or 23,342 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP reported 84,215 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 1.50% above currents $122.49 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $11000 target.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) stake by 21,058 shares to 148,377 valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hancock Holding Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 23,296 shares and now owns 208,252 shares. Alcoa Corp was reduced too.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $234.43 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

National Asset Management Inc. holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. for 63,417 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc. owns 10,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 10,758 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,700 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 89,942 shares traded or 304.05% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

