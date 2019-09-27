California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Holding in Jd Com (JD); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increases Stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 553,841 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07M, up from 528,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.81M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 164,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 869,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.32M, up from 704,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 27.56 million shares traded or 128.47% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 29,125 shares to 162,364 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 63,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,182 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,400 shares to 29,708 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc Cl A by 59,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,828 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest has 9,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 20,950 shares. Valueworks Ltd Company accumulated 172,574 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). First Manhattan has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 381,572 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 556,080 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 81,150 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 242,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 91,003 shares. 1,000 are owned by Of Vermont. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 6.77M shares. Blume Capital Management Incorporated owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 9,600 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).