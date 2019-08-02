California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Position; Group One Trading LP Lifted Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Position

Group One Trading Lp increased Banco Santander Sa (SAN) stake by 828.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 183,107 shares as Banco Santander Sa (SAN)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 205,217 shares with $950,000 value, up from 22,110 last quarter. Banco Santander Sa now has $68.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 1.83M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Santander Retail Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES AAA.MX BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S PROPOSED CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Rtgs In Spanish RMBS Deal Santander Hipotecario 3; 27/04/2018 – Santander UK Group Holdings PLC Statement re Change of Paying & Transfer Agent; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Santander Uses Ripple To Power Cross-Border Money Transfer; 02/04/2018 – SANTANDER’S HEAD OF LATIN AMERICA EQUITIES IS SAID TO LEAVE; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S FPC SAYS CONSIDERED INCREASING CCYB CAPITAL BUFFER FOR BANKS AT MARCH MEETING; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – 2018 STRESS TEST SCENARIO FOR LEADING UK BANKS WILL BE SAME AS 2017; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Polish regulator OKs Santander unit rebranding

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 44,744 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 325,771 shares with $147.63 million value, up from 281,027 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $44.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $529.4. About 92,565 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy”. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 2,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adelante Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 303,710 shares or 6.75% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has 79,819 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 391,528 shares. Blair William & Il has 17,388 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc owns 311,273 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Metropolitan Life accumulated 17,277 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2,100 were accumulated by Global Endowment Mngmt L P. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com reported 2,908 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 5,689 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 4,027 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Equinix’s (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpasses, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, QRVO, K – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix Inc (EQIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equinix (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 132,863 shares to 331,678 valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 447,033 shares and now owns 361,911 shares. Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Alamo Group sees record results despite slow farm sales – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European bank earnings kick off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Techcrunch.com‘s news article titled: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Bank Montreal Que (Call) stake by 22,500 shares to 6,700 valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Live Nation Entertainment In (Put) stake by 7,700 shares and now owns 1,100 shares. Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was reduced too.