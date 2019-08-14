California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Camden Property Trust (CPT) Holding By $9.71 Million; Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Holding

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Camden Property Trust (CPT) stake by 20.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 96,144 shares as Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 556,366 shares with $56.47M value, up from 460,222 last quarter. Camden Property Trust now has $10.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 163,764 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 16.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 22,592 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 117,454 shares with $20.05M value, down from 140,046 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.25. About 386,155 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 101,535 shares to 147,622 valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 30,159 shares and now owns 52,047 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 6.03% above currents $188.25 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $19500 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 32.68 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

