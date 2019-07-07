California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted By $62.06 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Has 0.62 Sentiment

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 1.05 million shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 13.58M shares with $803.20 million value, up from 12.53M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.78, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 13 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 trimmed and sold positions in United Security Bancshares. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Security Bancshares in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 21 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 18.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 4,988 shares to 175,542 valued at $60.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 100,846 shares and now owns 94,471 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 11,928 shares. 55 were accumulated by Hillsdale Investment. Westwood Hldg Gru holds 22,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,730 shares. Northern Tru holds 52.92M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns holds 1,937 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.42% or 4.34 million shares in its portfolio. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,893 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White has 155,310 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 85,284 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 8,560 are held by One Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 27,504 shares. Sigma Planning holds 139,957 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.03% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares for 714,633 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 164,935 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,049 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Aspiriant Llc, a California-based fund reported 11,230 shares.

The stock increased 2.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 15,852 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has declined 6.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.53% the S&P500.