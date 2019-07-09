California Public Employees Retirement System Has Boosted By $4.86 Million Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding; Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) Sellers Increased By 15.38% Their Shorts

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) had an increase of 15.38% in short interest. CPHC’s SI was 1,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.38% from 1,300 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s short sellers to cover CPHC’s short positions. The SI to Canterbury Park Holding Corporation’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 5,981 shares traded or 80.75% up from the average. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) has declined 6.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CPHC News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 14/05/2018 – Canterbury Park 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 – Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – Canterbury Park 4Q Rev $12M; 26/03/2018 – Canterbury Park 4Q EPS 43c; 14/03/2018 – CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP CPHC.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Canterbury Park Statement Concerning the Potential for Legalization of Sports Betting in Minnesota; 14/03/2018 – CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP CPHC.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 17 PCT; 14/03/2018 Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Canterbury Park Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 12.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 127,986 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 12.46%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1.15 million shares with $43.97 million value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $12.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 924,037 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company has market cap of $59.13 million. It operates through three divisions: Horse Racing, Card Casino, and Food and Beverage. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The Horse Racing segment operates a year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbj Family Wealth Advsrs holds 18,447 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd accumulated 26,079 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,233 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 14,669 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 4,544 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 130,000 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 99,727 shares. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Smith Moore & holds 0.05% or 5,500 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Co holds 7,578 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 603,330 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.22% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Ameriprise Financial has 96,883 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 3,598 shares to 68,609 valued at $48.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avangrid Inc stake by 15,306 shares and now owns 136,243 shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 6. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by J.P. Morgan.