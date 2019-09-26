California Public Employees Retirement System Decreased Its Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position by $467,045; Share Value Declined; Usca Ria Has Trimmed Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $1.45 Million; Share Value Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 16,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 55,976 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 72,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 104,646 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 6,436 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 17,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 1.64M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.57 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,671 shares to 27,012 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 35,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01M for 75.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 381,214 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $101.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 549,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.