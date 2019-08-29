California Public Employees Retirement System Cut Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stake By $1.38 Million; Blue Martini Software Has 1.7 Sentiment

Blue Martini Software Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 139 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 82 sold and trimmed stakes in Blue Martini Software Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 60.27 million shares, up from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blue Martini Software Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 65 Increased: 85 New Position: 54.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Valley National Bancorp (VLY) stake by 22.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 153,032 shares as Valley National Bancorp (VLY)’s stock rose 8.67%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 515,495 shares with $4.94M value, down from 668,527 last quarter. Valley National Bancorp now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 1.77M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.31 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 230,974 shares to 1.50 million valued at $189.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 389,040 shares and now owns 2.34M shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was raised too.

The stock increased 2.96% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 457,559 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG