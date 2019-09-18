California Public Employees Retirement System Cut Its Stake in Employers Holdings (EIG) as Stock Value Rose; Philadelphia Trust Company Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $996,968 as Market Valuation Declined

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 13,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 126,091 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59M, up from 112,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 168,019 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 49,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 59,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 5.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING

Analysts await Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.98 per share. EIG’s profit will be $16.59 million for 21.39 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Employers Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.

