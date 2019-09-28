California Public Employees Retirement System Boosted Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $48.39 Million; Market Value Rose; Ing Groep Nv Maintains Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 439,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.01M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 873,083 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 14,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 6,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 71,292 shares to 304,087 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 79,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,152 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two Louisville execs make Forbesâ€™ list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders – Louisville Business First” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “America Is Eating Out Like Never Before, but Not Everyone’s a Winner – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum China deepens partnership with Shaanxi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern owns 3.95M shares. Kings Point Cap has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Farmers State Bank invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. The California-based Everett Harris And Com Ca has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Premier Asset Limited Liability owns 2,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 8,015 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 5,172 shares. 3,386 are held by Tower Bridge. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 514 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Macquarie Group Limited invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sun Life invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 31,351 shares. Stellar Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,404 shares. The California-based Capital Guardian Trust Co has invested 0.76% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 419,723 shares to 645,551 shares, valued at $124.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,841 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Than Its 9.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.