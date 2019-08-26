California Public Employees Retirement System Boosted Its Stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $12.88 Million as Market Value Rose; Carlson Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $7.61 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 105,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 327,070 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.70M, up from 221,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 127,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 814,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.05 million, up from 687,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 805,267 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,571 shares to 198,947 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 31,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,877 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Tiny REIT Could Deliver Big Returns – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Use This REIT Loophole to Make Big Money – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Extrace Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Increased An Energizing 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) by 31,628 shares to 84,693 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,144 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN).